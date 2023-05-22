Neev Nissenson Sells 3,288 Shares of OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Stock

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) CFO Neev Nissenson sold 3,288 shares of OMNIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $19,497.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,440 shares in the company, valued at $346,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neev Nissenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Neev Nissenson sold 6,000 shares of OMNIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $34,680.00.

NASDAQ OMQS traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427. OMNIQ Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.22.

OMNIQ ( NASDAQ:OMQS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of OMNIQ in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of OMNIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OMNIQ by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Corp. engages in the provision of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

