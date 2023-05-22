Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 276,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.18. Neogen has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,849,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,564,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $108,261,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

