Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

NEM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.63. 2,790,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

