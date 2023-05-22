NFT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,762.45 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $729,961.87 and approximately $1,762.45 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,890.43 or 1.00038551 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0198018 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

