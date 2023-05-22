Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,638,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,718 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj accounts for 1.6% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Folketrygdfondet owned 0.30% of Nokia Oyj worth $76,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. 7,817,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,671,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

