Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.93. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 1,575,650 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. B. Riley raised their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $831.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.08%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 112.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 107,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 93,938 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 27.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 157.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 786,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.