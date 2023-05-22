Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.
Nordstrom Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.72.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.