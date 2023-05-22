Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.