Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NWPX. TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.87. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $40.60.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.69 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 315,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 23.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

