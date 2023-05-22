NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,795. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.04%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,467,000 after buying an additional 83,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $944,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

