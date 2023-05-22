Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 224,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 101.30%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,014.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,370 shares of company stock worth $3,696,764. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

See Also

