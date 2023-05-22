NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,710,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,150,934. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.80 and a 200 day moving average of $214.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $318.28. The company has a market capitalization of $773.92 billion, a PE ratio of 178.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.37.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

