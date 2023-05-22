NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,022,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 175,660 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,610,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.87. 21,708,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,210,059. The company has a market cap of $773.77 billion, a PE ratio of 178.54, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.80 and its 200-day moving average is $214.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $318.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.37.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

