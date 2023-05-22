O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.70.
O-I Glass Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:OI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 129,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,917. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in O-I Glass by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.