O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after acquiring an additional 502,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.90. 342,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,977. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

