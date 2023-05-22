O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 382.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,956 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.53. 113,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.