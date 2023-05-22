O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 101,778 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

CSX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.84. 3,198,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,218,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.