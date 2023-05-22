O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,041 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $78.95. 800,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,714. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.