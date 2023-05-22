O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.43 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 331,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.7 %

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 275,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.