O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.57. 1,150,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

