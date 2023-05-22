O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 986,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $163.80. 74,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,322. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

