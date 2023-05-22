O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 96,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

