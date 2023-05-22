O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

CNQ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 223,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,123. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

