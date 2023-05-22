Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OMC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.