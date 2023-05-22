OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.15.

Shares of OMF opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

