OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading 10% Higher

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.38. 122,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 116,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.92 million. Analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

