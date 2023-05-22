OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading 10% Higher

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.38. 122,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 116,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.92 million. Analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

