Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.75

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 150520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Opera Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

See Also

