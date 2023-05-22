Optiver Holding B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,736 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.15. 457,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

