Optiver Holding B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,736 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.15. 457,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82.
Sanofi Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 45.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
