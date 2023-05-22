Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 33,292 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,292 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in ENI by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ENI by 3,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

ENI Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of E traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. 110,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,737. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.