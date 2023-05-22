Orchid Price Reaches $0.0670 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.47 million and approximately $574,243.39 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025528 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018260 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,782.10 or 1.00017610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06832411 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $658,458.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

