Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,290,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,052,089 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.43.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 236,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

