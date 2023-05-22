Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.99. 3,617,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,617. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

