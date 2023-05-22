Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

