Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $18.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 560.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period.

OMI opened at $20.28 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Stories

