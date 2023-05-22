Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $18.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor
In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.7 %
OMI opened at $20.28 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.