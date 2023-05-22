Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $8.36 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $284,232.19 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,656.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00341017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00562257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00427653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,171,386 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.