Oxen Price Hits $0.13 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $343,483.20 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,928.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00338421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00565030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00068064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00427505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,184,604 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

