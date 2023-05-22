Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 1.4 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.03.
