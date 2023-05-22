PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $6.28. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 11,149,634 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 9.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 307,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

