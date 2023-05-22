Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,771,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,203,217 shares.The stock last traded at $1.07 and had previously closed at $0.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

The stock has a market cap of $722.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 7.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

