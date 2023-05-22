Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.72

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 15881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.15%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $37,508,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

