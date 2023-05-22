Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Paramount Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 498,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.34%.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,955.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194,500 shares of company stock worth $915,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 142.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 335.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 353.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

