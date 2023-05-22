Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Park National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Park National Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $100.25 on Thursday. Park National has a twelve month low of $99.10 and a twelve month high of $151.59. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Park National had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Analysts anticipate that Park National will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Delawder acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Park National by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the first quarter worth $439,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 130.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

