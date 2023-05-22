Patton Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.76. The stock had a trading volume of 183,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.21 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

