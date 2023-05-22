Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $183.38. 1,857,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,891,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

