Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $100,437,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $31,813,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 192,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $24,514,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 391,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,512,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.61. 135,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day moving average of $179.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

