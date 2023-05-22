Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 1,350 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.54. 1,142,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.64.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

