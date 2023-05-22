Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MKC traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 261,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.