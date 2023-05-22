Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WRB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.45. 389,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

