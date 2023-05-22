Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Schlumberger comprises 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.