Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,203 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 345,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,562. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.44 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

