Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Allie Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.57. 369,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,175. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.70. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,984 shares of company stock worth $4,557,049. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

